LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pepsi machine stolen Tuesday night from

Ron’s Market on Barbourville Highway in Laurel County has been recovered and one man has been charged in connection with its theft.

- Advertisement -

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 41-year-old Michael R. Cornette, of Hopkins Cemetery Road in Lily, is charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Deputy Josh Morgan, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Det. Kyle Gray developed information on where the machine had been dumped and located it just before 8:30 Thursday nigh, Root said.

In addition, the pickup truck suspected of being used to haul the machine off was found on the property on Engle Ridge Road about six miles south of London. A purple Fox Racing sticker that could be scene on the rear window of the truck in surveillance video the night of the theft had been scraped off, the sheriff said.

After arresting Cornette, investigators realized he and the truck also were seen on security cameras at the Super Car Wash in southern Laurel County on March 4, 2020 when about $500 in damage was done to vacuum machines, Root said.

Cornette is charged with criminal mischief in that case.