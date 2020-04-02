Woman reported missing in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a missing woman in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year old Courtney Hancock disappeared today. She was last seen off Northland Drive, ten miles south of London, according to deputies.

She may be driving a black Ford Escape with a Kentucky license plate 446VPE, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. People can leave anonymous tips.