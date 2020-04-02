Schools to stay closed; campgrounds closed, other steps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has asked schools superintendents across the state to keep schools closed until at least May 1. He also has banned camping at state parks, has started the release of inmates, issued a plea for glove donations, and announced work on an emergency hospital center at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.

“We will be lighting houses up green every night, the color of compassion and renewal because they are going to another place, for the foreseeable future,” he said of the tribute he’s asked communities and individuals to do in honor of coronavirus deaths.

“We must make sure we are as committed as the generous that came before us and that the sacrifice we make will be much less than the generations before,” he said, referring especially to World War II.

As for schools, “we know we are going to need it to at least then,” Beshear said.

He told superintendents they would have a discussion in two weeks about the next step.

“We should have a better feel for numbers by then,” Beshear said.

He also expanded the travel restriction so that people coming to Kentucky from out of state and staying will have to quarantine for 14 days. It doesn’t apply to people just passing through but if someone comes for three days, they must quarantine for 14 days, Beshear said.

He previously banned out of state travel by residents. If they do besides for work, court order, family emergency or necessities, they must quarantine for two weeks.’

“If you have a family member coming in to visit, they quarantine for 14 days,” he stated.

Local governments also can hire back all retirees if they need them.

Starting Friday, no overnight stays will be allowed at the state’s campgrounds or lodges. The move has been brewing among concerns of out-of-state visitors coming into the state and staying, and sometimes in groups.

Also the state is going to start next week to convert the fairgrounds in Louisville to a 2,000-bed hospital. The National Guard and Corps of Engineers will be assisting.

“I want to have it read and set when and if we need it. If we don’t then hallelujah,” the governor said.