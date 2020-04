LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Salvation Army has launched a new support hotline as mental health concerns are expected to grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salvation Army says anyone can call the hotline for emotional or spiritual support.

- Advertisement -

Trained Salvation Army pastors and employees will be operating the phone lines 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The number to call is 844-458-HOPE (4673).