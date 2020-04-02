Rockcastle Regional conducting drill Thursday

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – So it is better prepared in case the state gets a large surge in coronavirus cases, Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ky., is conducting a triage drill Thursday afternoon to prepare its staff on others.

Rockcastle Regional is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and, out of an abundance of caution and preparedness, has implemented emergency and infection control protocols as part of our emergency preparedness plan, according to a Facebook post.

One step of that plan was the staging of a tented triage area outside of its emergency department last week to be used in the event patient volumes grow amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The area will only be used in the event of a “surge,” or an increase, in COVID-19 cases in our community,” according to the Facebook post.

The next step of the emergency preparedness plan is to run mock drills through this triage area, to ensure all staff and the staged triage area are prepared and ready to address any potential ‘surge’ conditions. This is standard practice for any emergency preparedness plan, the post explained.

The drill is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, April 2.

“We are notifying the community of this upcoming drill so that we don’t give any cause for false alarm. The public may see an increase of vehicles, signage, and people around the emergency department during this time. Please do not be alarmed by this, as it only a drill,” according to the Facebook post.