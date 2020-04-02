Investigators ask: Do you know these theft suspects?

JESSAMINE/FAYETTE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators in Jessamine and

Fayette counties need help in identifying potential theft suspects.

- Advertisement -

On March 26, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens Cemetery, a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Shortly after the theft, the individuals pictured attempted to use a stolen credit card at Kroger at Bellerive Center on Harrodsburg Road, according to the department’s post.

These individuals are primary suspects in several vehicles break ins in Jessamine and Fayette County, the sheriff’s department posted.

Related Article: State police asking for help in identifying theft suspects

If anybody recognizes them, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139.