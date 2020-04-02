Horse trainer dies in I-75 accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A thoroughbred horse trainer on his way from Lexington home to Florence was killed Wednesday night when his car left I-75 and overturned.

According to the Scott County Coroner John Goble, 53-year-old Kevin Zeis was killed in the accident at about 9 p.m. on I-75 near the 136 mile marker near the Saieville exit. Zeis was ejected, according to the coroner.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say speed might have been a factor.

According to Equibase, which tracks trainers and their records, Zeis has had horses in 1,126 starts with 106 firsts, 127 seconds and 129 thirds through 2016.