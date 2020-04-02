Harrison County is limiting the number of people in stores

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — With all the complaints about people not social distancing in businesses – like grocery stores – some communities are now limiting how many people can be in them at a time.

It’s happening in Harrison County.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state and now, one of the first counties to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside businesses.

“COVID-19 is not something you want to lead in and be one of the firsts in the state but we didn’t have a choice on that and now we’re just trying to be proactive and do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Harrison County,” says Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett.

The order – now in effect – allows only one adult member, per household, inside essential businesses like gas stations, grocery stores, and Dollar Stores.

“The only complaint I get here in Harrison County about social distancing is at our store,” says the judge-executive.

The county took the tough step after repeated pleas to citizens weren’t working.

“We had so many people that were afraid to go in and shop because they would pull up and see a parking lot full of cars and a store full of people and they had a fear of catching the virus and being so close to people that they wouldn’t go in themselves,” says Barnett.

Barnett says the order is to keep the community safe, including the workers.

“There’s just no need for a mom and dad and four kids and grandpa to go into a grocery store to get a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread. That’s just not necessary,” says Barnett.

As for exceptions, he says common sense works.

“If a single mother comes with a young child and has no child care because it’s hard to get child care right now, go on and let them in,” Barnett says.

He says the goal is to protect every person in the county.

“Every decision we make comes from our heart and from the science that tells us we will flatten the curve with our decisions,” says Barnett.

The order stands until the governor lifts the state of emergency.