Catholic priest donating 10,000 respirators/surgical masks to Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Father Jim Sichko is donating 10,000 much-needed N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The masks will be given directly to the Kentucky Department of Public Health next week for distribution, according to Father Sichko.

The PPE donations were made possible through the generosity of Fayette Heating and Air, Longship, Jeff Ruby’s; and individuals like Joe Minor and William Sichko, according to Father Jim.

The Catholic Priest is one of only 700 Papal Missionary’s in the world and one of only 100 in the United States, appointed by the Pope.