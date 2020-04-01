State offers updates on unemployment, money starting to arrive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state sent out 40,000 acceptance letters for unemployment benefits Tuesday night alone and payments are beginning to show up in people’s accounts, Gov. Andy Beshear and UI Director Josh Benton said during Wednesday’s daily briefing.

Benton gave a lengthy update and briefing on the challenges the department has had with “an unprecedented” number of claims and dealing with an old system that has been difficult to update.

- Advertisement -

“We know this has been challenging and difficult,” Benton acknowledged.

The state has added staff and other departments have taken an “all hands on deck” approach to help, processing 70,000 claims in the last few days.

Payments from the claims that started Match 16 are starting to see payments arrive in bank accounts.

Watch the full video attached to this story for complete details.