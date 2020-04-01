Security camera images released of soft drink machine theft

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office released security camera images of suspects accused of stealing a Pepsi vending machine from a business.

Deputies say the machine was stolen from Ron’s Market on Barbourville Highway on Tuesday between 10:00 p.m. and midnight.

Investigators say up to three people were involved in tilting the machine into the back of a dark blue or black Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup truck with a purple Fox Racing sticker on the back glass. The top of the cab is faded.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle, contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600. People can also message the office on its Facebook page. People can remain anonymous.