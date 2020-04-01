Pilot project first step in drive-through testing rollout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pilot program in Frankfort Wednesday is providing the first test for what the state hopes develops into a widespread drive-through coronavirus testing program.

The mini-test Wednesday at Lakeview Park was for people 60 and over with COVID-19 symptoms and first responders who are showing symptoms or already are quarantined.

- Advertisement -

The tests, which are being done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., have been closely monitored and media has been kept at a distance to protect the people being tested. The number of people being tested has been described as “steady” but no one involved in the testing has been authorized to speak publicly.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to discuss the process during his 5 p.m. briefing Wednesday.

He has said the state wants to get to drive-through testing quickly but only when it has the necessary tools, equipment, sites and testing capabilities.

And the initial tests will target vulnerable populations and those with symptoms or quarantined but those guidelines won’t be released until the system is ready.