LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a temporary ramp closure for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington.

The closure is set for the inner loop to inblound Newtown Pike (milepost9.318), according to the state.

The closure is necessary for light pole installation on the ramp.

The closure will last about 15 minutes sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the state.