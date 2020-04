PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2020 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, festival officials announced on Wednesday.

The difficult decision came after several meetings among board members.

- Advertisement -

The cancellation will have an economic impact on the Pineville community that can’t yet be measured.

Anyone with questions can contact the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival office at 606-337-6103.