MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mercer County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for information on a burglary that occurred last week on New Dixville Road.

A gun and ATV (pictured here) were among the items taken, according to the department’s Facebook page.

New Dixville Road runs off Highway 68 southwest of Harrodsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (859) 734-4221. Information could lead to a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.