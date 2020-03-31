Transylvania University opens for Hope Center clients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A unique partnership is turning unused space into a valuable resource during these difficult times.

With students taking classes remotely, Transylvania University offered the practice gym, showers and locker rooms at the Clive M. Beck Center as a temporary shelter for Hope Center clients.

At a university where 90% of the students are involved in community service, Transylvania says it was a no-brainer to offer its space.

The university and the shelter have a long relationship.

“Our students regularly go to the Hope Center to volunteer and so this was an opportunity for us, when they asked for space, to give them space that they very much needed,” says Megan Moloney, Vice President of Communications at Transy.

Around 50 men will stay here. This allows the center, which serves more than 600 clients a night, to meet social distancing rules.

“So we’re trying to get the shelter down to 100 which will allow us the ability to sleep with a recommended distance between the mats and to have less people interacting,” says Janice James, interim executive director at the Hope Center.

The university’s dining partner, Bon Appetite, is also providing meals.

“That’s important to us as well because they’ve been able to bring some of their employees back on to provide that food service,” says Moloney.

Tthe shelter is open until the end of April but the men won’t be idle.

“They brought all kinds of board games over. They can actually use the hoops and shoot basketball. We have access to Alumni Plaza out here which is like you’re in a park,” says James.

But the important opportunity means the Hope Center needs donations like toiletries, towels, over the counter medicines, sanitizer, sandwich supplies and more.

