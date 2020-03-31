A special Beam: Another area distillery making sanitizer

CLERMONT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Call it an extra special variety of Jim Beam.

Beam Suntory, the distillery that makes Jim Beam and a wide variety of other spirits, started turning out alcohol-based sanitizer Tuesday to supplement supplies to the medical community and first responders who are fighting to the coronavirus epidemic.

The production is at Beam Suntory’s Clermont campus. The globa leader in premium spirits hopes to produce at least 2,000 1.7-liter bottles per week.

The company also donated neutral alcohol, bottles and closures to the University of Kentucky where its on-campus pharmacy is making hand sanitizer for the university’s hospital.

Earlier Beam Suntory committed $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.