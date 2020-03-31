Lexington up to 110 cases, four times as many as last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington is up to 110, including two deaths, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

“The total number of cases is now about four times the amount as this time last week,” said communications officer Kevin Hall.

“It is extremely important for you to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, getting out only for necessities and staying at least 6 feet away from others when you do go somewhere.

“Do not invite people outside of your household over for parties, hangouts or other forms of socializing, even if it is fewer than 10 people,” he concluded.

The community has at least three clusters that are the basis for the infections, including a St. Patrick’s Day party, he said.

Those clusters are reason to follow the guidelines, even if people aren’t showing symptoms or feeling sick.