Jackson, Powell, more counties shutting down parks, outdoor areas

JACKSON County, Ky. (WTV) – The list of counties shutting down popular outdoor areas to help slow the spread of the coronavirus is growing.

For instance, Jackson County has temporarily closed the Flat Lick Falls & Recreation Area due to people congregating there and not practicing “social distancing.”

- Advertisement -

Likewise, Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson Jr. has signed an order closing all state lands and state parks in the county as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The order also parking lots and trail head parking associated with those places. The parking lot at Hemlock Lodge is excluded.

The county also is taking steps to limit and stop traffic on roads leading to or through forest service lands or the state trails.

Despite some concerns, the 804-acre Pulaski County Park on the shores of Lake Cumberland remains open with some restrictions. According to the park’s Web site, playground equipment and some other areas are closed.

Some people on social media have expressed worries about crowding at the park and people gathering in groups but as of 10 a.m. Tuesday it still is open. It apparently is attracting a number of visitors from Ohio and Illinois, among other states.

One centralized site to keep track of park closings and limits is the Kentucky Explorer Initiative at:

www.explorekentucky.us

It is particularly useful for state and federal lands.