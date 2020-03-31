Hope Center accepting drop-off donations to assist clients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Those who need a shelter amid the coronavirus pandemic now have additional space to stay thanks to a partnership between The Hope Center and Transylvania University. But donations are still needed for clients who utilize housing.

Director of Development at the Hope Center, Carrie Thayer, tells ABC36 they’re now doing drive-thru donation drop-off with the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“They can just pull up to the emergency shelter on Loudon Avenue and call the front desk and we’ll send a staff member out to pickup those donations,” said Thayer.

Thayer says the additional shelter space at Transylvania helps them practice social distancing and allows more people to find shelter, however, it also means more supplies are needed.

As far as needs, Thayer says the public is encouraged to drop off any toiletries and towels, as well as over-the-counter medicine like Tylenol. According to the agency’s Facebook page, face masks, hand sanitizer, sandwich supplies and bottle water are also needed.

Related Article: Lexington Mayor called out during community meeting

For additional information on the agency, click HERE.

You can read more about the temporary shelter at Clive M. Beck Center, HERE.

The address of the emergency shelter for drop-off donations is 360 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508.