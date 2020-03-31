First federal money starting to flow to state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Some of the first rounds of federal coronavirus relief money is starting to flow to the state and communities.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $39.3 million to Kentucky communities for their response to the coronavirus

These federal funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — the largest economic rescue package in history.

“The CARES Act directs rapid relief to families and communities across the nation as they respond to the coronavirus,” said McConnell. “The CARES Act makes substantial investment in helping vulnerable Kentuckians as they face this crisis. Distributing these federal funds to local governments across Kentucky will bolster their compassionate response to this health and economic emergency.”

The HUD funding, included in the CARES Act, is part of the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Grants (HOPWA) programs. It includes targeted assistance to encourage economic development, address the needs of homeless Kentuckians in emergency transition shelters, and support local services for other Kentuckians in need.

A full list of Kentucky communities receiving these HUD funds: