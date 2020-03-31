Some cleaning services are working through the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus pandemic has closed businesses and costs millions of people their jobs, but a few businesses are still in demand.

Employees at The Rock Cleaning Service in Lexington are still working.

The owner, Marco Vrionez, says his staff typically works with property managers cleaning vacant apartments.

“A lot of clients are asking us to keep on working because we don’t interact with much people on a day to day basis,” said Marco Vrionez, Owner.

The circumstances make safety even more important.

The workers must wear gloves and change them after every task. The equipments must be wiped down after each cleaning and the cars are disinfected at the end of each day.

The office staff is working from home and the cleaning crews are working in smaller groups.

“It is taking a little bit longer, but it’s just something we have to adapt to during this time,” said Vrionez.

The company does homes as well but those jobs have postponed by the pandemic.

Vrionez isn’t taking on any new clients to make sure he can meet the demand.

Overall, Vrionez says he’s grateful to be operating with all his employees still on the pay roll, but he’s still ready to get back to normal.