4 area hospitals calling for donations

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four area hospitals in the Lifepoint Health system area accepting donations of needed medical supplies.

Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Georgetown Community Hospital in Scott County, and Clark Regional in Winchester all say donations of unused and unopened medical and protective supplies and equipment are a significant way the community can help.

This move is part of the group’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment, which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.

The hospitals can accept the following unused and unopened medical and protective supplies and equipment:

Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks

Respirator masks rated N95 or higher

Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes

Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns

Disposable non-latex gloves

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Antimicrobial wipes

Hand sanitizer

At this time, the hospitals can’t accept medical devices, medications or linens.

To donate, call:

— Bourbon County hospital administration at 859-987-1000 to arrange delivery. For more information, visit BourbonHospital.com.

— Bluegrass Community administration at 859-879-2305 to arrange delivery. For more information, visit BluegrassCommunityHospital.com.

— Georgetown Community administration at 502-868-1200 to arrange delivery. For more information, visit GeorgetownCommunityHospital.com.

— At Clark Regional, call Candice Tackett at 304-395-1906 to arrange delivery. For more information, visit ClarkRegional.org.