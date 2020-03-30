Group to provide basic necessities to low-income

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An emergency initiative will assist mothers and low-income families in four counties with some basic necessities, the organizers announced Monday.

The Community Action Council will begin distributing diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and feminine hygiene products to to individuals and families living in or near poverty or those who have suddenly lost their household income.

This emergency initiative will operate as long as supplies are available in four counties—Fayette, Harrison, Madison and Nicholas—and is funded with support from the Coronavirus Response Fund, a partnership between the Blue Grass Community Foundation, United Way of the Bluegrass, and the City of Lexington.

“Our chief function at all times is to serve the best interests of people with low income, thereby serving the best interests of all people,” said executive director Sharon Price. “Community partners mobilizing efforts to ensure that our neighbors have essential items during this pandemic is critical.”

Council staff at each of the distribution sites in Fayette, Harrison, Madison and Nicholas have set up a hotline for individuals and families in need to call, Monday through Friday, to make a request for specific items. To ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines, all community members will receive staggered, individual appointments to pick up the requested items.

Local area hotlines opened Monday, March 30, 2020. Days and times for scheduled pick-up in each county are as follows:

Fayette County

913 Georgetown Street in Lexington

Hotline open: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:00pm

For English (859) 699-3198 or

For Spanish (859) 693-9828

Distribution Days: Tuesday & Thursday; pick-up hours (by appointment): 1pm, 3pm

Harrison County

216 Old Lair Road in Cynthiana

Hotline: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm; (859) 234-2121

Distribution Days: Tuesday & Thursday; pick-up hours: 11:00am-3:00pm

Nicholas County

2323 Concrete Road, Suite A, in Carlisle

Hotline: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm; (859) 289-7172

Distribution Days: Wednesday & Thursday; pick-up hours: 10:30am-2pm

Madison County

1095 Kim Kent Drive in Richmond

Hotline: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4pm; (859) 353-8269

Distribution Days: Tuesday & Thursday; pick-up hours (by appointment): 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

The Council also will a portion of the awarded funds to equip its Street Outreach Team members in Lexington with essential items to distribute to people experiencing homelessness during this global pandemic.

Amid the threat of COVID-19, the Council will remain operational but closed to the public. All its services have moved to a telecommunication network. Community members are encouraged to call 859-233-4600 for support or assistance.