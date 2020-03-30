Georgetown police, fire use pizza to reach neighborhoods

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police and Fire departments are saying thank you to a local business for helping officers and firefighters reach out to neighborhoods.
From 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Monday, a police cruiser and a fire truck will be in different areas, starting with No. 5 on a city map (see map). The vehicles will have a saying on them.
- Advertisement -
If residents call Domino’s and repeat the saying, they’ll 50 percent off their order.
“GPD, GFD, and Domino’s would like to try something fun and new for you and the kiddos,” the police department said on Facebook announcing the promotion.
“We would like to thank Domino’s for helping GPD, and GFD to bring something interesting to the community during this time. We will be switching up neighborhoods over the next couple weeks, so keep an eye on the GPD Facebook page for the information on that days neighborhood.”