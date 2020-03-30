Ephraim McDowell announces third Boyle County case

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Ephraim McDowell Health announced Monday night a third person in Boyle County has tested positive at one of its facilities for coronavirus.

That person is quarantined at home.

- Advertisement -

Four people in Boyle County have tested positive, according to the health system.

Ephraim McDowell isn’t allowing visitors at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital or Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital.

There are some exceptions, which include births, passing patients, patient sitters and those who are power of attorney or health care surrogates for a patient.

The Regional Medical Center in Danville announced Monday the person accompanying a laboring mother must stay in the unit until mom and baby are discharged.