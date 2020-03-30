Another group offers online learning tools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the coronavirus shutdown of schools and day care centers lasting at least until April 17, more groups are offering online lessons and activities to help parents and students stay active and learning while at home.

Newton’s Attic, a local non-profit, has developed mail-order project kits paired with both live and pre-recorded online lessons which can be followed at home in order to serve students and families whose schedules have been disrupted by school shutdowns in recent weeks.

The first project available to the public was a laser-cut tabletop catapult. Kits are available online for order, and the recorded live stream build, and the lesson is available on Newton’s Attic YouTube channel. For each session, the stream will be saved and immediately re-uploaded, such that the project kit may be ordered at any time and built along with the recorded video even after the live event has passed.

The first live stream took place on Monday, March 23, 2020 and will remain available to anyone who orders the kit in the future. The next project kit is in process and is available for order at https://my-site-100865-102367.square.site with the live stream lesson to be held Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Kits include all supplies and materials needed for the project will include full instructions on how to build the projects as well as discussion of the physics and mechanics of the devices. The online lesson will be conducted by Professional Engineer and Newton’s Attic founder Bill Cloyd. The catapult project kit and online lesson represented the pilot in a series of remote learning packages, which will cover a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math topics. These projects will give students the opportunity to learn, and along with others, discuss physical and scientific principles with adults, and conduct hands-on builds and experiments from home.

LINKS

March 23, 2020 recorded lesson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1iKg4ID4zM

Future Newton’s Attic Livestream Events: https://www.youtube.com/newtonsattic/live

Project kit order page: https://my-site-100865-102367.square.site/

Newton’s Attic website: www.newtonsattic.org