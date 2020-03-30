42 new cases, two deaths, Beshear warns of more to come

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state reported 42 coronavirus new cases Monday, including one that is presumptive. That puts the total at 480.

The state also reported two additional deaths, bringing to 11 in the state.

One, which is presumptive but likely related to coronavirus, is an 88-year-old woman in Kenton County and the other is a 90-year-old woman in Simpson County.

Both had underlying health conditions that contributed to their deaths.

A nursing home in Campbell County northern Kentucky has reported two cases and steps have been taken to protect the rest of the patients and staff. One of the cases is a staff person and one is a patient, who is now in a hospital.

At least four people with contact with them are being tested, Beshear said.

The numbers are far below the rates in other states, which are seeing a doubling every two or three days.

“It shows our actions matter,” he said, noting the numbers can and likely will start bumping up faster again.

“I don’t know if we will continue to see days with only 42 cases. I hope so but don’t know if it will continue,” he advised.

Of the new ones, 17 are in Jefferson, eight or in Fayette, two are in Woodford and one is in Clark.

The governor said the 1-year-old in Fayette County that was reported late last week is at home with mild symptoms.