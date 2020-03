HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a man died in an ATV crash around midnight Saturday night.

Troopers say 43-year-old Dewey Peggs Jr. lost control of his ATV near highway 421, ran into a rock embankment, flipping his atv onto himself.

- Advertisement -

The Harlan County Coroner pronounced Peggs dead at the scene.