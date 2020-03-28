Woman charged with drunk driving in fatal crash

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 34-year-old Campbellsville, Ky. woman has been charged with murder and five counts of assault for a fatal traffic accident that killed a 14-year-old boy more than a year.

Heather Mills was charged with being drunk on March 13, 2019 when her car crossed a center line and crashed head on into another car, killing Colston Melton, of Pendleton, who was riding in the car with his mother, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

The investigation continued for almost a year after the incident until Mills was arrested on March 3, 2020, the KSP said.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, the case was presented to the Henry County Grand Jury, which indicted Mills on the charges of murder, five counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. She was arrested in New Castle, which is northwest of Frankfort in Henry County.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. March 13, 2019 on Lagrange Road — Kentucky 146 — almost three miles from New Castle.

Mills was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup east toward New Castle when it crossed into oncoming traffic, smashing into a Kia Sorento driven by Kimberly Melton, with three children, including Colston, inside, the KSP said.

Mills’ truck also carried three children.

The other adults and children were treated for various injuries, some more serious than others, according to the KSP statement.

At the time of her arrest Friday Mills was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in additional charges of first-degree drug possession, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her husband, 36-year-old James Mills, also was charged with first-degree drug possession, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Both were lodged at the Oldham County Detention Center. They remained there Saturday morning, March 28.