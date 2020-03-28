Lexington’s Farmer’s Market makes new rules to protect against coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Customers at Lexington’s Farmer’s Market may have noticed a few changes Saturday.

Patrons were told to keep their party size small, limit their time at each booth and avoid cash transactions. Cones were also put down to keep a safe distance between customers.

Miranda Quarles says people can feel safe knowing vendors, like her, are taking every precaution they can.

“We spend more time wiping down our tables, we’ve gone through and we’ve taken our table cloths up so we can sanitize more,” Quarles says. “We pre-package a lot more for our customers, so you don’t have the opportunity to worry about where someone else’s hands have been, and we do a lot more handing you the product than you reaching down and grabbing.”

To provide even more room for social distancing, the Saturday farmer’s market is moving and will be in the parking lot across the street from Rupp Arena next weekend, on Maxwell Street.