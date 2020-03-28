92 new cases reported, 394 total; Lowe’s, Wal Mart, others warned

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear reported 92 new coronavirus cases in his daily update Saturday, bringing to 394 cases total,in the state.

It was by far the highest one-day total the state has seen but emphasized the warning Beshear and others have been giving about the significant growth in cases expected during the next two weeks.

But the state reported no additional deaths, Beshear said. The state has had eight so far.

But of the total cases, 64 have recovered.

“That is really good news,” he noted.

Answering questions about numerous reports across the state of stores like

Beshear said those businesses are going to “have to take the necessary steps” to enforce social distancing and related rules.

“These places can’t be a way to frustrate the rules. We have to be more disciplined than ever,” he said, with others noting organized lines, establishing the six-foot rule and other steps could avoid the issues.

In an update that was more somber than many of his daily reports, Beshear repeatedly stressed “Team Kentucky” fighting for the “lives of loved one.”

It in some ways was an effort to maintain a commitment to duty and sticking by rules as the state, and nation, begin to struggle with a commitment to social distancing and all the other restrictions that have impacted and changed lives.

“This is our calling as a generation,” he stated. “Right now it is your duty as a Kentuckian and an American.”

Among the new cases was a 1-year-old in Fayette County. Other area counties included 23 in Fayette, 23 in Jefferson, one in Clark, one in Boyle, and two in Franklin, among others.

Beshear also said he has not encouraged police to actually get involved in enforcement when seeing violations.

“We’ve tried to get them to suggest groups change. But if we have to, we will start enforcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, as expected, signed the state’s emergency declaration which means the federal government will reimburse the state 75 percent of what it has spent on everything from disinfecting buildings to buying equipment dating back to January.

“This is really important, it is really good news,” Beshear said.

According to the White House, the payments date back to Jan. 20, 2020.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky impacted by COVID-19.

The state also has updated its Web sites and other information for those who qualify for unemployment and Medicaid.