Search on for missing Todd County teenager

FAIRVIEW, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

17-year old Kelsie Lee Unser, of Fairview, was last seen in Todd County around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, according to KSP.

- Advertisement -

She is 5’6″ and approximately 228-pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with PINK written on it. She was carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information about Unser’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.