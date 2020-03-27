McDonald’s doorbells help truck drivers who can’t use the drive-thru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six Lexington area McDonald’s now have doorbells to make sure those who can’t use the drive-thru, like truck drivers, still have access.

McDonald’s says everyone has to make adjustments right now.

All you have to do is press the bell and an employee will come to help you.

April Black, director of marketing for Lexington McDonald’s, says these drivers are helping feed all of us, so it’s the least they can do to help feed them.

“Those truck drivers that come through we want to be able to still serve them,” she said. “We know that they’re serving our community, as well as, us as individuals, they’re able to stock the selves at the grocery stores and be able to stock our kitchen cabinets.”

The bells also can help delivery services, like Uber Eats, to skip the drive-thru line and pick-up a delivery at the door.

The locations with bells include:

1119 East New Circle Road, Lexington

1499 Russell Cave Road, Lexington

1620 Leestown Road, Lexington

357 S Limestone Ave, Lexington

310 Versailles Road, Frankfort

102 United Drive, Versailles