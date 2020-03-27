Massie’s move may delay stimulus vote, Trump bashes him

WASHINGTON (WTVQ/AP) – A move by a Kentucky congressman could delay passage as the House has opened debate on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system.

But the leaders’ plan for swift action Friday has run into complications

A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who represents Kentucky’s Fourth District, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of traveling to Washington.

Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.

Massie’s move has drawn the ire of many in his own party, most notably President Donald Trump who went on a tweet storm suggesting Massie should be thrown out of the GOP.

“By empowering the Radical Left Democrats, do nothing Kentucky politician

is making their War on the 2nd Amendment more and more difficult to win (But don’t worry, we will win anyway!). He is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!” Trump said in one of a string of tweets about Massie.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named

, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous……..& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!,” Trump said at another point.