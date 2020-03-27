Animal groups linking to expand services, adoptions

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Scott County Humane Society is partnering with more than 50 organizations in 25 states to help match animals with families at a time when shelters are struggling with volunteers and some pet owners are being hit hard by the coronavirus.

It’s part of an effort by the BISSELL Pet Foundation team that started three weeks ago to find homes for as many pets as possible! In the first 6 days, BPF sponsored 792 adoptions – 416 cats and 376 dogs. Another 66 families fostered, and if they choose to “foster fail” within a week, the Foundation will cover those adoptions, too.

“Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities, so overcrowding is becoming a real issue, said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help. That’s why BPF will also reduce fees for foster-to-adopt cases.”

At the Scott County Humane Society, located at 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13 in Georgetown, people can adopt a pet for $25. And to insure social distancing, adoptable animals can be viewed online at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

Once an online application is submitted, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.

BPF encourages interested adopters to be reminded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that there is no evidence to support any cases of transmitting the virus to/from pets.

“If you are able to bring a pet into your home, now is a perfect time,” says Bissell.