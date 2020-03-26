Transylvania basically shutting down campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Except for two dorms where some students remain under special circumstances, Transylvania University basically is shutting down its campus.

In an announcement, the university said as of 8 p.m. Thursday, it will shift to supporting minimum basic operations on campus.

“his move is in response to the request from Kentucky’s governor for institutions and individuals to do everything in their powers to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Transylvania said in its statement.

Many Transylvania employees have had the option to work from home since March 13, and instruction moved online for the remainder of the academic year beginning March 23. Administrative and student support offices are working regular hours, but from home.

The university announced Thursday morning via campus email it is voluntarily moving toward a near-complete shutdown of the campus. The move also provides an opportunity for energy conservation and utility savings, similar to what is implemented during winter break.

While offices will be closed for in-person visits until further notice, university personnel are available by telephone or email during regular business hours. On-site staffing necessary to maintain minimum basic operations, such as public safety, maintenance and some housekeeping, will continue while employees practice appropriate social distancing, hygiene guidance and rotational work schedules. Additional information will be provided to those employees by the human resources office shortly, the university said.

Two residential facilities also remain operational for the limited number of students approved to remain on campus in order to complete their winter and May term courses.