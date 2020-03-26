Toyota extends shutdown, some workers may not get paid

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Toyota is extending the shutdown of its plants across North America and it may mean some workers in Georgetown won’t get paid for a week.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and significant decline in vehicle demand, Toyota will further extend the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.,” the company said in its latest statement.

“The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20. Our service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner,” the company continued.

“In Georgetown, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, will pay team members and variable workforce through April 10, 2020. For the week April 13-19 employees will have the option of using PTO or unpaid time off,” the statement concluded.

Toyota initially announced a three-day shutdown that would have ended Wednesday, but that was extended until April 3. Workers are being paid during that period.

The shutdown mirrors what most other carmakers are doing.