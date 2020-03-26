One house in Jessamine County is trying to bring Christmas joy back

JESSAMINE COUNTY Ky. (WTVQ) – Yes it’s still spring and Christmas isn’t right around the corner but in some neighborhoods around central Kentucky the time of year doesn’t matter.

Wild lights has put up their Christmas lights outside their home to try and boost morale and bring joy to their neighbors and anyone who may drive by due to the Coronavirus.

The show is free, but they are collecting non-perishable goods to be donated to Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington.

If you would like to check it out for yourself the address is 112 Bernie Trail, Nicholasville Kentucky every night until at least April.