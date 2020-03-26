Man killed when truck flips into creek

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 59-year-old Pike County man is killed when his truck flips into a creek early Thursday morning.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Ricky D. Akers, of Elkhorn Creek Road in Shelby Gap, died in the accident which happened at about 2:30 a.m.

Troopers said the 1995 Chevrolet pickup Akers was driving left Bowling Fork Road and flipped into a creek that runs along side the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the KSP said whether drugs or alcohol were factors won’t be known until toxicology test results are back.