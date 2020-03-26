Lextran worker may be positive for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another city agency has a worker who may be positive for the coronavirus, but city leaders remind residents the proper precautions are being taken to safeguard against the spread of the illness.

Officials at Lextran were informed Thursday an employee has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. Lextran is awaiting the final confirmation of these results from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Based on work schedules, other employees who may have been in contact with the individual have been notified and are following recommend protocols, according to the bus service.

Lextran has been “aggressively implementing practices and procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to do so,” Lextran said in a statement.

Among the steps Lextran has taken to keep employees and the community safe:

Since January, Lextran has increased sanitation efforts at all facilities and on the buses with attention to high-touch points.

On March 17, the Loudon Administrative Office and Customer Service were both closed to the public, and employees able to participate in telework were instructed to do so.

On March 19 , Lextran reduced service, temporarily eliminated fares, closed the downtown waiting areas, asked passengers to limit all non-essential travel, and implemented rear-door only entry and exit procedures on the buses.

, Lextran reduced service, temporarily eliminated fares, closed the downtown waiting areas, asked passengers to limit all non-essential travel, and implemented rear-door only entry and exit procedures on the buses. Lextran has been encouraging passengers and employees to practice good hygiene and social distancing throughout the pandemic.

Public transportation is considered an essential business, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Orders. While passengers have been encouraged to reduce their travel only for work, the grocery, medical appointments, or to care for someone in need, many people rely on public transportation exclusively for these essentials.

Lextran continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Beshear, and the local Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the agency said in its statement.