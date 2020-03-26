Drive-through testing slowed, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state is not quite ready to unveil the details of or launch on a full scale its drive-through coronavirus testing program, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday during his daily update.

Beshear also said he was not yet able to announce details of a drive-through testing plan but still hopes to Friday.

It will be started in “smaller tests” in Frankfort early next week with a “very targeted population” and then expanded as the state gets ready.

“I am not going to tell you something before we are ready,” Beshear said, noting the state still is insuring it has all the necessary supplies, tests and other necessary measures in place.

Beshear said the state has spent more than $8 million so far in its response to the coronavirus and will spend “a lot more.”

“We will spend what it takes to keep our people safe and take care of our people,” he said.

At least two first responders have tested positive statewide, but the governor said he was not sure how many had been tested.

“They go out everyday and face this,” he said.