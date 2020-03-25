Two still sought in Jackson County murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police and investigators in Clay, Jackson and surrounding counties continue to search for a man and woman wanted in connection with the murder of a Jackson County man.
The suspects, 48-year-old Bruce Carr, of Manchester, and 35-year-old Melissa Gulley, of Richmond, are thought to be armed and dangerous, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
They are wanted in the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader, whose remains were found Saturday in rural Jackson County. He’d been missing since late January.
Rader was a registered sex offender, but investigators have not said whether his death was connected to his prior record.
Monday, the Kentucky State Police said 23-year-old Jessie Gibson on murder and kidnapping charges.
He remains in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Anyone with information on Carr or Pulley should call their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at 859.623.2404.
The KSP originally was called about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a tip concerning to possible human remains in a rural part of Jackson County. The Kentucky State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the area of Old Island City Road.
Investigators recovered the remains and an autopsy Sunday identified them as Rader, who was reported missing Jan. 30.