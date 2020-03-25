Two still sought in Jackson County murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police and investigators in Clay, Jackson and surrounding counties continue to search for a man and woman wanted in connection with the murder of a Jackson County man.

The suspects, 48-year-old Bruce Carr, of Manchester, and 35-year-old Melissa Gulley, of Richmond, are thought to be armed and dangerous, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

- Advertisement -

They are wanted in the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader, whose remains were found Saturday in rural Jackson County. He’d been missing since late January.

Rader was a registered sex offender, but investigators have not said whether his death was connected to his prior record.