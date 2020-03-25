All state highway rest areas open: KTC

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Highway rest stops that were temporarily closed in three counties are re-opened and ready for us, the state Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday.

Restrooms and parking areas are available for visitors of the Boone County, Scott County and Woodford County rest areas, according to the state.

While the I-71/I-75 northbound rest area main building in Boone County is closed for roof repairs, a second on-site building is open to provide restroom access.

Access to parking for passenger and commercial vehicles will remain available around the clock, and rest area facilities will continue to be regularly cleaned. No rest areas or welcome centers have been closed in Kentucky due to COVID-19, the state said.