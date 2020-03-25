State expands tele-health services, talks ‘non-essential” order and clarification

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As a way to provide more health care oportunities and answers for Kentuckians, the state and the health care community have opened up more tele-health opportunities.

He also said the state has its first case of a firefighter testing positive and now has 1,300 ICU beds and is trying to get that higher.

And more health care providers are stepping in to help, Gov. Andy Beshear and his staff said Wednesday during his daily briefing Wednesday evening.

Those services will be important to “getting us to where we need to get” to protect the community.

The state now has asked labs to report negative tests and the state now knows it has had at least 10,800 tests in Kentucky.