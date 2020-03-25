School staff ‘parades’ its way to students, see video

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – School teachers and administrators across the region continue to find innovative and fun ways to not only teach but also connect with their students and families.

They say it’s important to helping the students and teachers keep a positive attitude during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

- Advertisement -

The staff at Northern Elementary School recently did a Spirit Day Parade where the principal and close to 40 other staff members came together to decorate cars and parade through neighborhoods.

“It was to bring a few smiles, and let the students know how much they are missed!” said Emily Onorato​, the school’s technology coordinator.

“It was truly a wonderful experience for the students, and the teachers! We understand the difficulties families across the state are having, and we hope this helps spread a little joy!” Onorato added.

Check out the school’s video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oxQDI6P-3I0nJ_16MkOBSjFr5mEjFDoD/view?usp=sharing