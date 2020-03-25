Missing teen’s body found a decade later

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The family of a Northern Kentucky teenager finally can have some closure after her body is found more than a decade after she was reported missing.

Paige Johnson has been recovered, Covington Police said in a release and press conference Wednesday morning. She was 17 when her friend, Jacob Bumpass dropped her off on Sept. 23, 2010.

Covington Police said human remains were found Sunday morning near Williamsburg Township in Clermont County, near East Fork State Park. A woman and her husband found a burned skull while dear hunting and called authorities, police said. A search revealed additional items. Identification was confirmed via dental records, according to police, who announced findings at a press conference Wednesday morning after notifying the teen's family.