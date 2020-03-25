Library offers online options for learning at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the Lexington Public Library system’s physical locations are temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual branch continues to offer a variety of online programs and services.

“Popularity of our virtual services has been expanding for the past several years as our community has accessed the Library in the digital realm,” said executive director Heather Dieffenbach. “During this period when people cannot come to our library locations, we are adding new titles to our digital collection to ensure that everyone has the selection they need to stay ‘healthy at home’.”

The following services are currently available:

Tales From the Kentucky Room Podcast Series (available with or without a library card)

42 podcast episodes on a variety of topics related to the history and people of Lexington, Kentucky. Topics include the League of Women Voters, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling, African American farming, and many more.

lexpublib.org/podcasts/kentucky-room

Checked Out: A Virtual Book Club (available with or without a library card)

21 podcast episodes to virtually discuss popular books in an array of genres: lexpublib.org/podcasts/checked-out

Library Cooks Podcast (available with or without a library card)

7 podcast episodes to review cookbooks and recipes: lexpublib.org/podcasts/library-cooks

Lexington Walking Tours (available with or without a library card)

6 thematic tours are available for download with maps and audio to some of Lexington’s historic landmarks and public art: lexpublib.org/walkingtours

Lexington Public Library’s Online Learning Collection (library card required)

Categories include Adult Core Skills, College Admissions Test Preparation, College Students, GED Test Prep Center, School Center, and Resources in Spanish from the Kentucky Virtual Libraries network. Lexington Public Library also offers Mango, which teaches foreign language skills, and Lynda.com, which has over 10,000 online classes on topics ranging from financial management to IT, graphic design to project management: lexpublib.org/onlinelearning

Lexington Public Library’s eLibrary (library card required)

Thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, and LPL’s original comic, 741.5, are accessible 24/7. Don’t see what you’re looking for? You can request a title through the website! lexpublib.org/elibrary

LPL’s Digital Archives and Kentucky Room Online (available with or without a library card)

The Lexington Public Library’s Digital Archives are intended to give open access to researchers and students to learn more about Fayette County and our rich history.

https://www.lexpublib.org/kyroom

Not a Library cardholder? Lexington Public Library offers digital library cards to access eBook and eAudiobook collections through the Libby app. You must have a mobile phone number with a Fayette County billing address to complete the authentication process.