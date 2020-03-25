COVID-19 patient released from Baptist Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 26-year old medical student who had been treated at Baptist Health Lexington since March 17 for COVID-19, was released Wednesday.

Anna Grace Downs first started feeling ill March 15 while at school in Louisville, but tested negative for the virus. Her father brought her back to Lexington.

On March 17, she was taken to the emergency room and admitted to Baptist Health Lexington where she tested positive for the virus. Downs says she doesn’t know how or where she was exposed to COVID-19.

While she was in intensive care at Baptist Health, Downs learned she had been matched for residency in Internal Medicine/Pediatrics at Ohio State University Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She is a graduate of Lexington Christian Academy and is in her fourth year at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.