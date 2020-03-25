Bridge work to close road in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Roots Branch Road – also known as County Road 1255 — in Clay County will be closed for about six weeks starting April 1.

The closure will be at mile marker 2.97 off Highway 80 for a bridge replacement, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The road will close April 1 and open about May 15, weather permitting, the KTC said in a release.

A signed detour will be in place while the bridge closure is in effect. The detour route will be via Reynolds Road.

This bridge is part of the Transportation Cabinets Bridging Kentucky program.

Root Branch Road runs between Highway 80 to Whites Branch Road. The bridge is about seven miles southwest of Manchester.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

